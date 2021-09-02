Royal A. Gurley named new Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new school year means new teachers, new students, and new classes. For Charlottesville City Schools, it also means a new superintendent.

Dr. Royal A. Gurley Jr., Ed.D. will take on the new role starting October 4 with a four-year contract.

“I’ve prepared my whole life for this moment,” Gurley said. “While I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘I want to be a superintendent,’ most certainly everything that I’ve done, my experiences to this point, has led me to this moment.”

Gurley has 20 years of experience in education, holding positions as a teacher for multiple grade levels and special education students, a principal, and assistant superintendent.

Lisa Larson-Torres, the school board chair, said about 40-60 people applied for the position, and after a a long selection process, Gurley was chosen.

“They wanted somebody with experience, optimally as someone as a sitting superintendent or assistant superintendent,” Larson-Torres said. “Somebody with budget experience, budget finance, somebody who really valued equity and relationship building, and somebody who can hit the ground running.”

Gurley serves on the Virginia Department of Education’s Return to Learn and Equity task forces. He says he’s planning on bringing that experience to Charlottesville.

“He’s done some really impressive work of bringing people to the table who aren’t typically there and wants to, and is willing, to hear every perspective,” Larson-Torres said.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with our community, connecting with the families, building those partnerships, and just opening doors for students,” Gurley said. “Creating life opportunities for them.”

