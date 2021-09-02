Pleasant September Days. A Preview of Autumn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A welcomed change of the air mass and a little preview of the Autumn season. High pressure building down from the Great Lakes will control our weather over the next few days. Clear skies, dry air and light wind will make for a cool start Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. More sunshne and pleasant daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The Labor Day weekend is looking nice. While dry Saturday, a weakening front looks to bring a few showers on Sunday. Currently Labor Day Monday is trending dry with temperatures climbing back in the mid to upper 80s next week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: More sunshine and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Some showers developing. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day - Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid t80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. HIghs low 80s.

