Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pleasant September Days. A Preview of Autumn

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A welcomed change of the air mass and a little preview of the Autumn season. High pressure building down from the Great Lakes will control our weather over the next few days. Clear skies, dry air and light wind will make for a cool start Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. More sunshne and pleasant daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The Labor Day weekend is looking nice. While dry Saturday, a weakening front looks to bring a few showers on Sunday. Currently Labor Day Monday is trending dry with temperatures climbing back in the mid to upper 80s next week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: More sunshine and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Some showers developing. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day - Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid t80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. HIghs low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Ida Recap
Ida Recap and Looking Ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
It’s outta here !
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM