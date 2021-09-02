Advertise With Us
New visitor restrictions in place for state-run mental health hospitals in Virginia

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in visitation policies for all 12 mental health facilities across Virginia.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in visitation policies for all 12 mental health facilities across Virginia.

Starting on Sept. 3, all facilities will move to a restricted visitation policy.

The new restrictions apply to the following people:

  • Family
  • Friends
  • Guardians
  • Authorized representatives
  • Legal representatives
  • Members of the general public
  • Regulatory agencies
  • Site inspectors

Restricted visitation means that visitors will not be allowed in the facility at all, except for contractors and vendors who are mission-critical to the operations of the facility and lawyers representing a client currently admitted to the facility.

DBHDS says this is vital to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to patients and staff.

