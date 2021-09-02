Metamorphix Art Festival comes to IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ‘Metamorphix’ is the first art festival hosted by IX Art Park. It is coming to town September 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We partnered with a few community organizations, like Draw Charlottesville and The Hive who will be onsite to invite people to let out their creative side and to make some art of their own,” said Ewa Harr of the IX Advisory Board.

The event will include live music, vendors, and mural painting.

“You can participate and watch, while keeping a safe distance, while being masked if you so choose,” said Alex Bryant, associate director at IX Art Park.

Artists and vendors who are looking to be a part of the event can email Alex Bryant alex@ixartpark.org.

