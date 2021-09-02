Klöckner Pentaplast creates fully-recyclable pill packaging plastic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A global pharmaceutical company is finding new ways to help the environment.

Klöckner Pentaplast has created the first fully-recyclable pill packaging plastic. It’s being designed at the company’s office in Albemarle County.

Klöckner Pentaplast Head of Technology Daniel Stagnaro says once the plastic packaging is empty, you can toss it right into the recycling bin.

“It’s our responsibility to keep the planet clean,” he said. “We are a plastic company and we have 50 years of history making plastics and we always found ways to do what is right.”

The recyclable plastic is still about a year or so away from being commonly used.

