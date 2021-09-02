Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

It’s outta here !

Cooler and less humid
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The remnants of Ida have moved out, and high pressure is moving in. in the process of this transition, our northerly wind will become a little breezy today. But that northerly flow will guarantee a more comfortable airmass. This pleasant pattern will be in place for much of the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. A couple of showers will be possible later Sunday. Temperatures will begin to warm by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & pleasant, High: around 80

Tonight: Clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Gradual Clearing Tonight. Less Humid and Nice Late Week
Tornado Watch Update
nbc29 weather at noon
Grab the umbrella