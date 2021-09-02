It’s outta here !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The remnants of Ida have moved out, and high pressure is moving in. in the process of this transition, our northerly wind will become a little breezy today. But that northerly flow will guarantee a more comfortable airmass. This pleasant pattern will be in place for much of the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. A couple of showers will be possible later Sunday. Temperatures will begin to warm by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & pleasant, High: around 80

Tonight: Clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

