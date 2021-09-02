Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CSHD moving all vaccines scheduling to VASE+ platform

Anyone scheduling an appointment at a clinic on or after September 6 will be required to use...
Anyone scheduling an appointment at a clinic on or after September 6 will be required to use the new VASE+ platform.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District has announced that effective September 6, 2021, they will move all online vaccine scheduling from PrepMod to VASE+.

Anyone scheduling an appointment at a clinic on or after September 6 will be required to use the new VASE+ platform. CSHD asks that you visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to view CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic opportunities and schedule an appointment.

CSHD says if you previously scheduled an appointment using PrepMod for a clinic after September 6, your appointment will automatically migrate to the new system, and you do not need to do anything else at this time. Walk-ins are still accepted at CSHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“We are looking forward to providing our community with a user-friendly, intuitive platform to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout CSHD, and we know vaccination is the most effective tool in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. It is imperative our vaccine scheduling platform is accessible and easy to use for everyone in our community.”

CSHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.

If you have any problems scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call your local health department or visit cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 tests.
Finding an at-home COVID-19 test can be difficult
COVID-19
VDH: 774,097 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,879 deaths
If that COVID-19 booster shot window shrinks, we could see more mass clinics like at The...
VDH preparing two plans for COVID-19 booster shots as feds debate six-month or eight-month window
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant