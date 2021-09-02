Commonwealth Senior Living holds free gas event for employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commonwealth Senior Living provided free gas to their employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

They also celebrated earning a 2 year license renewal from Social Services.

“When any of our communities in Virginia get a 2 or a 3 year license, we offer a gas up and we offer all of our associates to come through. The Senior leadership team is here to gas up their cars,” said Chief Operating Officer Michelle Hamilton.

They handed out scratch off lottery tickets and gift cards to members of their staff that could recite the company’s core values.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.