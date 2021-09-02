CHS football game moved to Fluvanna County High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to attend the Charlottesville High School football game set for Friday, September 3, you’re going to have to leave the city limits.

CHS posted on its website that the game is being moved to Fluvanna County High School. The Black Knights will be going up against James Monroe High School at 7 p.m.

The move is due to issues with bridge construction on Melbourne Road and a water main break at the school’s stadium.

