Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CHS football game moved to Fluvanna County High School

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to attend the Charlottesville High School football game set for Friday, September 3, you’re going to have to leave the city limits.

CHS posted on its website that the game is being moved to Fluvanna County High School. The Black Knights will be going up against James Monroe High School at 7 p.m.

The move is due to issues with bridge construction on Melbourne Road and a water main break at the school’s stadium.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
UVA sophomore Mike Hollins happy to be back with ‘Hoos
Virginia football fans inside Scott Stadium in 2019
Scott Stadium to follow UVA mask mandates
Paul Porier earns week one Player of the Week
Paul Porier earns week one Falcon Club Player of the Week
UVA Football ready for the return of fans
UVA football team is hopeful for a return to normalcy