Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association grant allows UVA professor to take on new sleep study

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $150,000 worth of funding from the Alzheimer’s Association will go to a UVA professor to work on an Alzheimer’s sleep study.

Dr. Ali Güler, who studies circadian rhythms, was awarded a 2021 Research Grant Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. The goal of the new study is to learn whether strengthening the sleep and wake cycle slows the progression of Alzheimer’s in mice.

“Given that a lot of the Alzheimer’s patients have fragmented sleep issues, we could provide some sort of lifestyle regimens that might help them to manage the this symptom better,” Dr. Güler said.

The study will take about three years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

Alzheimers Grant
UVA Professor to take on new sleep study thanks to grant from Alzheimer's Association
A new study led by doctors at UVA Children’s Hospital shows there is no clear evidence-based...
Study shows no science-based guidelines for washing newborns, mixed practices
Newborn
Study shows no science-based guidelines for washing newborns, mixed practices
(FILE)
VDOT prepares for remnants of Ida to hit Central Virginia roadways