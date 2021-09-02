Advertise With Us
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP reacting to the firing of RaShall Brackney

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are a lot of questions surrounding the firing of Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney. An activist group says it’s stunned by Wednesday’s announcement and its abruptness.

“We’ve been down this road with Maurice Jones. We’ve been down this road with Al Thomas. We’ve been down this road with Tarron Richardson, and now RaShall Brackney,” said Janette Boyd Martin, the president of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.

Martin has questions for City Manager Chip Boyles who made the decision to fire Brackney, who was Charlottesville’s first female African American police chief.

“I would like to hear him come out and say why he did it. Wouldn’t everyone want to know why he just fired her?” Martin said.

So far, the only comment Boyles has made is a statement on Wednesday. He said, “I am looking for a new leadership direction in the department and we will start the search for our next chief immediately. We wish Dr. Brackney all the best in her future endeavors.”

For now, Boyles is not answering our request for comment. The spokesperson for the city, Brian Wheeler, says he’s not anticipating any further comment from staff at this time.

