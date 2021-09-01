UVA Police Captain Bryant Hall bringing tutoring program to Albemarle schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Police Captain Bryant Hall is putting his police badge aside, and his teaching hat on, as Greer Elementary School’s newest tutor.

“It actually changed my life,” Hall said. “This program is near and dear to me because of the impact that I was able to have on elementary age students.”

Captain Hall started this program in Hampton Roads when he was a part of the Portsmouth Police department.

“I was challenged by one of my former chiefs who asked me what have I done to help people, and I wasn’t able to answer that question,” He said.

Hall realized he needed to make an impression on people, and show that he is more than a man in a uniform with a badge. He now wants central Virginia to see that too.

“I saw the positive impact that it was having on their lives, as well as swelling to the community,” He said. “And, it’s always been new to me, and that’s why we’re moving forward this program here at UVA.”

He is now gathering fellow officers to join him in this project. Over a dozen from the UVA police team have already volunteered, and now Albemarle County police will be involved in it, too.

“Look, this is what we want to do” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said. “You know, policing is a big part of coming to the table and collaborating and building relationships. I think officers are excited about the opportunity to build those relationships.”

The school will identify the children who may just need a little extra academic help, then the officers will step in.

“Our students are going to be very attentive, and very thrilled really to be reading with police officers,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Schools said. “And the more you read, the better you get.”

Hall says they saw student scores increased across the board after implementing this program in Hampton Roads. They hope to see the same in Albemarle County, but it’s not just about the academics.

“We can also put a badge and a uniform in front of them, and they can see us in a different way,” Captain Hall said. “And I think that that’s been the most successful portion of it.”

The team is also looking for any UVA students who want to help tutor too. It will be an hour a week throughout the school year, starting in October.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.