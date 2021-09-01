Advertise With Us
University: 134 unenrolled, didn’t comply with vaccine rules

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials at Virginia Tech say that 134 students are no longer enrolled because they failed to comply with vaccine requirements.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that less than half of one percent of students are now unenrolled. About 37,000 students were expected to attend classes this year when they began Aug. 23.

Mark Owczarski is associate vice president for university relations. He said the unenrolled students didn’t submit vaccination documentation or get an exemption.

Owczarski says it’s not clear how many of the unenrolled students might not have returned for other reasons.

Officials at the school in Blacksburg say that 95% of students and 88% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

