Tracking more rain and storms from Ida
Cooler and less humid holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The first round of rain associated with Ida is now to our north. However, another round of rain and storms is expected as we go through the day. Some gusty thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. As the activity with Ida tracks away, skies will begin to clear late tonight. Setting the stage for a great start to the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around80
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
