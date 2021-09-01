Tracking more rain and storms from Ida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The first round of rain associated with Ida is now to our north. However, another round of rain and storms is expected as we go through the day. Some gusty thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. As the activity with Ida tracks away, skies will begin to clear late tonight. Setting the stage for a great start to the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around80

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

