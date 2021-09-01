Tornado Watch Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The remnants of former major Hurricane Ida continue to move over the region on this Wednesday. Bringing mostly rounds of heavy rainfall. There’s been a tornado risk. Now the main threat for a quick spin-up tornado is near and east of the Route 15 and especially near and east of the I-95 corridors through the early evening.

Otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid with a few more showers and downpours through this evening.

A Flash Flood Watch also continues into tonight for the entire region. The heaviest rainfall will be to our north. Localized high water is still possible.

Much better early September weather will arrive Thursday and Friday! Cool and more refreshing air mass into the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a shower and downpour. Isolated severe weather possible. Mainly east. It’s a low end severe weather risk now. Temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Lingering evening showers. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Much drier, less humid, mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Chance for a passing shower later in the day. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

