Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
COVID-19
VDH: 769,842 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,861 deaths

Latest News

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
University: 134 unenrolled, didn’t comply with vaccine rules
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall, UN report says
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
FILE PHOTO
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Augusta County