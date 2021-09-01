Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
COVID-19
VDH: 769,842 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,861 deaths

Latest News

South Florida authorities said the murders of three women in 2000 and 2001 have been linked to...
Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago
FILE PHOTO
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Augusta County
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
(FILE)
COVID-19 vaccine order for most state employees takes effect