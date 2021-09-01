Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM, JR.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.

The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later.

In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Captain Bryant Hall sorting the papers for the tutoring program.
UVA Police Captain Bryant Hall bringing tutoring program to Albemarle schools
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis
Snake bites are on the rise in comparison to 10 years ago
Blue Ridge Poison Control seeing an increase in snake bites this summer