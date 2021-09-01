Gradual Clearing Tonight. Less Humid and Nice Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain and severe weather in association with the remnants of Ida are quickly moving away from the region. Gradual clearing tonight and lowering humidity, as much drier air arrives. This will make for some pleasant and refreshing weather for the late week and the Labor Day weekend.

As Ida’s remnants and a front move away, high pressure will build toward and over the Mid-Atlantic bringing a welcomed drop in the humidity, and a stretch of dry days. A weak front on Sunday, may trigger a few showers. Currently Labor Day Monday is trending dry with temperatures climbing back in the mid to upper 80s next week.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, breezy at times. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day - Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s.

