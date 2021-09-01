Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bands of rain and a few storms are still possible later today. Ida’s center of circulation is just to our west, and thunderstorm development will be the biggest concern this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours, gusty wind and localized flooding will be possible later today. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until Thursday morning. Behind this system skies will begin to clear Thursday. A northerly wind will usher in a cooler and dryer airmass in time for the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Labor Day: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

