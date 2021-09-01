Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney discusses how data could improve policing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney took part in a discussion Tuesday night about the way her department can use data.

Chief Brackney was on a Zoom meeting with Tracie Keesee, the co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity, and the conversation revolved around how to use numbers to tell the story of the relationship between cops and communities.

As policing is put under a microscope, Chief Brackney said data can be a way to improve the work.

“I don’t think we need the stories to tell the data’s story,” she said. “But we need the data to bring value to those actual stories and lived experiences.”

To do so, Chief Brackney and the Charlottesville Police Department are getting an assist from the Center for Policing Equity (CPE).

“I think what you have to really think about is who you are doing the work for,” said CPE Co-Founder Tracie Keesee. “For me, the work is not only for the communities -- the Black and brown communities -- but for the officers.”

Chief Brackney said that getting officers to not only collect the numbers, but then involving the department to utilize them for change, can be a tough ask. But it’s one that she thinks police are capable of given how data can (and has) been used.

“We love data when we’re using it as part of our resumes and promotional opportunities -- how many traffic stops, arrests, or DUIs -- we love it then, right?” she said. “But when we look at it and we somehow think that we have to be responsible and responsive to our data, then all of a sudden it becomes a very different conversation.”

Chief Brackney said to change that starts with the mindset of data -- to use it similar to how an athlete watches film as a way to improve performance from game to game.

