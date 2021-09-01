Advertise With Us
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s employment contract has been terminated, according to a release from Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles.

“I am looking for a new leadership direction in the department and we will start the search for our next Chief immediately,” Boyles said in the release. “We wish Dr. Brackney all the best in her future endeavors.”

Brackney was hired in June 2018. On September 1, 2021, the city manager exercised his right to terminate Brackney’s employment contract, with 90 days’ notice.

She is on paid administrative leave for 90 days, until November 30, 2021.

Additionally, earlier this week Assistant Chief Major Mooney announced he had intended to retire.

“I am very pleased to announce that James Mooney has agreed to continue in his position as Assistant Chief to assist with this transition,” Boyles said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

