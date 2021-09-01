Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Planning Commission reviews suggestions, changes to Future Land Use Map

By Max Marcilla
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday night, hundreds of people sat in on a Zoom meeting of the Charlottesville Planning Commission. On the agenda was a review of suggested changes to the Future Land Use Map.

They include changing some neighborhoods to “medium-intensity residential” spaces and establishing “sensitive communities” based on race and income data.

You can view the PowerPoint presentation that covered the numerous changes here.

Jenny Koch, a project manager from an outside consulting firm working on the Comprehensive Plan, said the updated Future Land Use Map, or FLUM, is just a draft and adjustments could still be made.

Among the changes is shifting some neighborhood mixed-use nodes (and neighborhood mixed-use corridors) to medium-intensity Residential. The reason for that, Koch said, is because the desired level of mixed-use can be achieved in medium-intensity.

Charlottesville Future Land Use Map Key Updates to Mixed Use Areas August 2021
Charlottesville Future Land Use Map Key Updates to Mixed Use Areas August 2021(WVIR)

There were also updates to residential areas. They include allowing four-unit dwellings in general residential areas if the fourth unit is affordable. They also limited the height to up to 2.5 stories in those areas.

Charlottesville Future Land Use Map Key Updates to Residential Areas August 2021
Charlottesville Future Land Use Map Key Updates to Residential Areas August 2021(WVIR)

The city’s Housing Advisory Committee is calling on the FLUM to establish a new low-intensity residential land use category “to protect historically Black and low-income neighborhoods.” The updated FLUM backs that proposal to create those areas and “focus zoning support/requirements and funding related to affordability and mitigation of displacement while allowing additional community wealth building in those areas.”

These areas will be determined by data covering the percentage of People of Color in the community, as well as the percentage of households making less than $30,000 a year (roughly 30% of the average median income).

Sensitive Communities
Sensitive Communities(Sensitive Communities)

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64

Latest News

Charlottesville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney discusses how data could improve policing
LEAP C3 REPORT
LEAP and C3 electrification report shows energy cost savings, sustainability in households
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) in Charlottesville is celebrating Black Philanthropy...
Center for Nonprofit Excellence honors Black Philanthropy Month with webinar series
CNE WEBINAR
Center for Nonprofit Excellence honors Black Philanthropy Month with webinar series