Charlottesville Fire Dept. working to reduce response time

Fire station in Charlottesville (FILE)
Fire station in Charlottesville (FILE)(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is working to make its response time even faster by using technology that it already has in place.

“Our fire department is committed to ensuring that we have the appropriate resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” CFD Chief Dr. Hezedean A. Smith said.

The department is using response data to get help to someone in need, faster than before.

“Essentially, proximity dispatch is to ensure that our residents and visitors get the closest, most appropriately-staffed ambulance and or a first response fire department vehicle,” Smith said.

This process uses automatic vehicle location and GPS information. Once an emergency call comes in, the department’s system finds the closest responder and sends them.

CFD says it is already seeing improvements.

“Fry Springs, for example, have seen a 55% improvement in travel time for medical emergencies. So we’re reaching patients almost four minutes faster than under the previous dispatch protocols,” Smith said.

Chief Smith says Fifeville is ranked second for asthma and stroke emergencies. He says the area has seen a 35% improvement in response times.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to provide that resource for this community and working collaboratively, it is important that we all maintain that focus, because at the end of the day, this is what we’re here for,” Smith said.

