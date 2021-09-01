Advertise With Us
Center for Nonprofit Excellence honors Black Philanthropy Month with webinar series

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) in Charlottesville is celebrating Black Philanthropy Month with a new learning series.

The first webinar kicked off Tuesday, August 31 with more than 100 attendees. Dr. Tyrone Freeman shared examples of Black philanthropy from the past and present to help people understand the impact of African American generosity.

“There is a deep history of African American philanthropic agency that must be told and must be understood, which is what black philanthropy is all about,” Dr. Tyrone Freeman said. “It was evident to these people 100 plus years ago. Why is it still not so evident to us?”

Participants were able to engage in a Q&A session and also got to dive deeper into break-out group conversations.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

