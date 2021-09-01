Burnley-Moran Elementary most recent Charlottesville school to get renovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville elementary school is getting a major tech upgrade that’s been years in the making.

Burnley-Moran is one of six city schools getting renovated, and now, it has a new library and STEM learning lab.

“They are awestruck when they walk in,” Teresa Amasia, the school’s I-STEM teacher, said.

The upgrade is part of a district-wide renovation project, giving $1 million to multiple schools to modernize.

“This is the third school that’s been modernized. Clark and Jackson-Via were done two or three years ago,” Tyler Jenkins, a designer with VMDO, said. “And this coming year, Greenbrier will start.”

The project started in 2019, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the space is open for students to use.

“Whatever we put into modernization, we wanted it to be something that all Burnley-Moran Bobcats would be able to experience,” Principal Elizabeth Korab said.

VMDO helped with the project, but the school called the shots with community input.

“It’s such a big, beautiful, bright space with everything they could ever need for the problems that I’m presenting to them,” Amasia said.

It’s a space educators say has accessibility in mind.

“It’s really important to me that we’re supporting these young girls and these people of color that didn’t have a voice in this field, and making sure everyone has the opportunity to experience those things, where if we didn’t have this program around, they might not have those opportunities,” Amasia said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.