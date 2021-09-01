Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Burnley-Moran Elementary most recent Charlottesville school to get renovation

Burnley-Moran Elementary School (FILE)
Burnley-Moran Elementary School (FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville elementary school is getting a major tech upgrade that’s been years in the making.

Burnley-Moran is one of six city schools getting renovated, and now, it has a new library and STEM learning lab.

“They are awestruck when they walk in,” Teresa Amasia, the school’s I-STEM teacher, said.

The upgrade is part of a district-wide renovation project, giving $1 million to multiple schools to modernize.

“This is the third school that’s been modernized. Clark and Jackson-Via were done two or three years ago,” Tyler Jenkins, a designer with VMDO, said. “And this coming year, Greenbrier will start.”

The project started in 2019, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the space is open for students to use.

“Whatever we put into modernization, we wanted it to be something that all Burnley-Moran Bobcats would be able to experience,” Principal Elizabeth Korab said.

VMDO helped with the project, but the school called the shots with community input.

“It’s such a big, beautiful, bright space with everything they could ever need for the problems that I’m presenting to them,” Amasia said.

It’s a space educators say has accessibility in mind.

“It’s really important to me that we’re supporting these young girls and these people of color that didn’t have a voice in this field, and making sure everyone has the opportunity to experience those things, where if we didn’t have this program around, they might not have those opportunities,” Amasia said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash

Latest News

If that COVID-19 booster shot window shrinks, we could see more mass clinics like at The...
VDH preparing two plans for COVID-19 booster shots as feds debate six-month or eight-month window
Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw...
VSP seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson
CodeRED website
Albemarle Co. wants you to register for alerts before severe weather hits
Fire station in Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Dept. working to reduce response time