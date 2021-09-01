Blue Ridge Poison Control seeing an increase in snake bites this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center at UVA Health Center say snake bites are on the rise right now, in comparison to the last 10 years.

That’s because more people have been outside due to social distancing during the pandemic. Right now is also the peak season for snakes because of the warm weather. Blue Ridge Poison Control says this snake bite season usually runs from May until October.

The center says most of the bites, at about 95%, are coming from copperheads.

If you do get bit by a poisonous snake, go to the hospital and do not interfere with the bite in any way.

