Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to request the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects that were involved in several larcenies on East Side Hwy.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.

Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there. (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))

If anyone has any information about this incident, or knows these two individuals, please contact Sgt. Will at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

