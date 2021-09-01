Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating larceny

Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that...
Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to request the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects that were involved in several larcenies on East Side Hwy.

Sheriff Donald Smith says the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.

Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that...
Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that...
Officials say the suspects entered the property and stole several items out of vehicles that were parked there.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))

If anyone has any information about this incident, or knows these two individuals, please contact Sgt. Will at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash

Latest News

Captain Bryant Hall sorting the papers for the tutoring program.
UVA Police Captain Bryant Hall bringing tutoring program to Albemarle schools
Snake bites are on the rise in comparison to 10 years ago
Blue Ridge Poison Control seeing an increase in snake bites this summer
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
If that COVID-19 booster shot window shrinks, we could see more mass clinics like at The...
VDH preparing two plans for COVID-19 booster shots as feds debate six-month or eight-month window
Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw...
VSP seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson