Albemarle Co. wants you to register for alerts before severe weather hits

CodeRED website(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s important to stay up-to-speed with the latest updates when mother nature strikes. That’s why Albemarle County is urging people to sign up for a free emergency notification system called, CodeRED.

“You’re going to want to sign up for our free emergency alert system. You can do that two ways: You can go to our website communityemergency.org or you can text, ‘bealert’ to 99411,” Regional Emergency Management Coordinator Maribel Street said.

Preparing now for any potential emergency, like a tornado, starts with signing up with the CodeRED system.

“Warning is the one that you need to take immediate shelter for. You’re going to want to either go to the lowest part of your home, or to your basement if you have one, and to a space that has no windows, or the least amount of windows, and stay hunkered down until maybe you hear the weather dissipate, or you might get an all-clear message as well,” Street said.

As this stormy weather continues, Street recommends staying home.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

