Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Augusta County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: Gray News)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of Route 340/Stuarts Draft Highway and Kindig Road in Augusta County at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 30.

According to a Virginia State Police release, a 2013 Ford Focus ST was traveling south at a high rate of speed when it hit a 2011 Honda Pilot head-on. The Pilot was turning left from the northbound lane of Route 340 onto Kindig Road.

The impact caused the Focus to run off the road, strike an embankment, and overturn several times. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

The driver was taken to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries. The male passenger died at the scene. Police say neither the driver nor the passenger of the Focus was wearing a safety belt.

The woman driving the Honda was taken to Augusta Health with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police are looking into the possibility that the Ford Focus was racing another vehicle just before the crash. The other vehicle is described as a silver SUV of unknown make or model.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash is encouraged to contact state police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

