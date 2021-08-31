Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine visits CHO to discuss infrastructure bill

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine visited the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Tuesday, August 31, to check out some projects underway and discuss its needs.

The airport hopes an infrastructure bill will help fund its short and long term goals. One goal is to make runway lighting more energy efficient.

“The bill will fund infrastructure, but some of the infrastructure, even for airports will be a little bit competitive,” Kaine said. “Airports will get some monies just designated monies, but there will also be some competitive monies.”

Kaine says he will take what he learned from staff at CHO and go to bat for the airport in the senate.

