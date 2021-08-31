Advertise With Us
Scott Stadium to follow UVA mask mandates

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With University of Virginia game day just a few days away, there are some things you need to know before heading into Scott Stadium.

The university’s current mask mandate means you will need to bring one with you to the game.

Masks will be required in all interior public spaces around the stadium. This includes restrooms, elevators, press boxes and suites.

You will not be required to wear masks in your seat or in outdoor sections of suites.

The first home game is scheduled for September 4, against William and Mary. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

