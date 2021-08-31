Richmond sees 300% increase in COVID-19 cases compared to last month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders said people are getting sick from COVID-19 at rates higher than what has been seen recently.

The current positivity rate in Richmond is 11.1%, and the CDC’s level of transmission rating is high.

In the last week, Richmond saw 211.3 new cases per 100,000 people. Health officials said compared to the same time period last month, this is a 300% increase.

When it comes to vaccinations, at least 58.8% of adults have at least one dose, and 50.9% of the city’s population has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

