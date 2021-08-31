Advertise With Us
Richmond sees 300% increase in COVID-19 cases compared to last month

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Richmond health leaders said people are getting sick from COVID-19 at rates higher than what has been seen recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders said people are getting sick from COVID-19 at rates higher than what has been seen recently.

The current positivity rate in Richmond is 11.1%, and the CDC’s level of transmission rating is high.

Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | 32 additional deaths reported

In the last week, Richmond saw 211.3 new cases per 100,000 people. Health officials said compared to the same time period last month, this is a 300% increase.

When it comes to vaccinations, at least 58.8% of adults have at least one dose, and 50.9% of the city’s population has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

