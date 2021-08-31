Rain, storms and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Skies will become mostly cloudy today ahead of a cold front to our west. Scattered showers and storms will move across the area later this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind. By Wednesday, heavier bands of rain from Ida will move across the region, and localized flooding will be a possibility. Once the system moves out, skies will begin to clear Thursday, setting the stage for a great holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing & pleasant, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

