Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Missing man with mental health condition ran from family member on I-64

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who they say has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, a 37-year-old man, was riding with a family member and became agitated. Police say the driver pulled over on Interstate 64 in an attempt to calm Cleaton, but he ran from the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on I-64 near mile marker 200, near Interstate 295.

Police say Cleaton likely has cuts on his feet.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police agency, if outside of Henrico.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

Latest News

Animal Connection at IX Art Park
Animal Connection in Charlottesville earns Retailer of the Year award
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Governor Ralph Northam has granted a posthumous pardon to 7 Black men from Martinsville...
‘This is about righting wrongs’: Va. governor grants posthumous pardon to the ‘Martinsville 7’
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack