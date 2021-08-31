Advertise With Us
Piedmont Master Gardeners’ collecting produce for area food banks

Donated produce can have a huge impact on reducing food insecurity
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners’ is looking for your extra produce.

To help fight food insecurity in the Charlottesville area, PMG is collecting produce through the Share Your Produce program. All of the produce goes to food pantries and eventually to the tables of those in need.

“We’re a service organization and our mission is horticulture education but we felt like we need to get a little more involved in social issues that our community is facing and we want to contribute,” said Ralph Morini, the president of Piedmont Master Gardeners.

Most produce is accepted and the PMG has a way for you to log your donation.

Collection sites are located all throughout the Charlottesville area. Click here for a list of the donation sites.

