Paul Porier earns week one Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a huge Week One win and completing almost every pass he attempted, Orange County High School Quarterback Paul Porier is the Falcon Club Week One Player of the Week.

In the Hornet’s win over Courtland, Porier Completed 17 out of 18 passes, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns, as well as adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

“I was very blessed to have the honor,” he said. “As I said, I couldn’t have done it without teammates so I’m just very thankful for them.”

Just about everything he threw ended up in the arms of his receivers, but for head coach Jesse Lohr, that doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

“Paul is a hard working young man,” Lohr said. “I think he’s just scratching the surface. I think his best football is in front of him and anytime he does something spectacular out here I’m not surprised because I just expect that from Paul.”

Porier says through his week one performance, he’s right on track for where he wants to be.

“A personal goal of mine is to have 2,000 passing [yards] and 1,000 rushing, at least,” he said.

“I’m blessed to have Paul Porier as a player, but as a leader, he’s a phenomenal person, great academic kid, does everything right so I’m just happy to have him on my football team,” Lohr said.

The senior quarterback says most of the credit for his performance goes to his teammates, but he wouldn’t mind having this honor a few more times this season.

“I’m hoping that I perform as well as I did last Friday,” he said. “I don’t want to be too cocky. I want to stay humble, but I feel like a couple of more times.”

