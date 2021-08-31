Advertise With Us
Northam declares state of emergency in response to Ida

Governor Ralph Northam holding a news briefing in Richmond. (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a state of emergency, a move that allows for the quicker mobilization of resources to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida.

Northam’s office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, a day after severe weather began hitting parts of southwest Virginia.

The rain and potential for flooding was expected to continue through Wednesday or Thursday in some parts of the state as remnants from Tropical Depression Ida arrive.

Northam’s office says heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County and further impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the Interstate-81 and Interstate-66 corridors.

