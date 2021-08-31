No injuries reported after over a dozen shots fired in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another shooting shut down a Charlottesville street on Monday night.

Thankfully no one, and nothing, was hit.

Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of King Street and Paton Street.

Officers found 14 casings in the middle of the street. Forensic and investigative teams were on the scene for hours following the shooting.

Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this point.

They did offer a message to neighbors tonight: stay inside and keep your doors locked, though they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

