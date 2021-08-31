Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More students in Nelson County are speaking out, and walking out, of school. They want answers after an altercation last week where 15-year-old student - identified by his mother, Amber Harper, during a previous protest as Tilor - was thrown to the ground by Nelson County Sheriff David W. Hill and a deputy.

Around two dozen high school students walked out of class early Tuesday, August 31.

“We were very respectful about it, we just had knocked on the teachers door and said, ‘hey are you guys coming? Anybody come out to protest?’ None of the teachers had much to say. There was one teacher, I can’t say her name because she could lose her job, but it was one who just said, ‘I support you, but we can’t come out with you,’” student Saniya Allen said.

Students say they were told they would face disciplinary actions if they walked out of class.

“The announcers, they basically said don’t do anything that could get risk you get in trouble,” Allen said. “At the same time, you know, it’s worth it. We’re all out here, I don’t think they’ll suspend 24 of us, but if they will we’ll gladly take it and just keep on going.”

Amber Harper was also at Tuesday’s protest.

“It’s just amazing to see these kids speaking up, having a voice even though they’ve been intimidated,” she said. “This is just it’s not for Tilor, it is for all the kids who’ve been mistreated by school or your local police department.”

Students say they want the sheriff’s office out of their school.

“Definitely one of our missions is to make sure that the people who did this to Tilor, they’re either fired or in jail. I mean, they had no reason to treat him the way they did,” Allen said. “We don’t want them in our school, the people that did that, if you’re not trained right please don’t be in our school where we have to learn every day, because there’s no point of going to school and you’re scared, once you see a police officer.”

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office say Virginia State Police is now handling the investigation.

08/31/2021 Statement from the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney:

On Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford announced that his office has requested the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Division to review an incident that occurred on August 26, 2021, between the sheriff of Nelson County and a student at the Nelson County High School. This request requires approval by the Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

It is important to remember that neither the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, nor any other law enforcement agency, may comment on the incident at this time.

I understand that the community is concerned by the reports of this incident, many of which are circulating on social media. I urge the community to exercise patience while the Bureau of Criminal Investigation awaits approval from the Office of the Attorney General.

