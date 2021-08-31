Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After just six days of in-person school, nearly 200 Albemarle County students are already in quarantine due to COVID-19. The largest groups come from two elementary schools.

Sixty-three students at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School and 51 students at Mountain View Elementary School were put into quarantine through September 9 after two students on two separate busses tested positive.

Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita says seating charts were not yet in use, which made it difficult to determine who was a close contact.

“We had a choice to make, and the wisest course was to just go ahead and quarantine everyone who was on the bus to ensure that we in fact didn’t omit or overlook anyone who was an actual close contact,” he said.

Giaramita added that all students are required to wear masks on busses, but due to the number of students who rely on transportation, they are not able to keep 6 feet of distance.

He estimates that the total student population of Mountain View is in the 700s, and about 450 at Agnor-Hurt.

The total number of students in quarantine from Mountain View is 65, and at Agnor-Hurt it is 75. The next-largest quarantined cohort is a group of 13 quarantined students from Stone-Robinson Elementary School. Click here for more case data from ACPS.

Since school began Monday, August 23, a total of 20 ACPS students and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Giaramita says the fact that the vast majority of elementary students are not eligible for the vaccine makes it even more important that all of the other mitigation strategies are followed.

“The most effective way to protect against virus transmission is to have a multi-layered approach, to follow a lot of different practices,” he said. “They build on one another to try to keep the environment safe.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.