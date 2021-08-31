Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack

Latest News

LEAP C3 REPORT
LEAP and C3 electrification report shows energy cost savings, sustainability in households
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) in Charlottesville is celebrating Black Philanthropy...
Center for Nonprofit Excellence honors Black Philanthropy Month with webinar series
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
CNE WEBINAR
Center for Nonprofit Excellence honors Black Philanthropy Month with webinar series
LEAP C3 REPORT
LEAP and C3 electrification report shows energy cost savings, sustainability in households