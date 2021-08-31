Advertise With Us
Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

