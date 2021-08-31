Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Federal prosecutors in Virginia tackle violent crime

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching a new violent-crime initiative to increase coordination with state and local law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Tuesday that it will assign prosecutors in each of its four divisions to Project Safe Neighborhood initiatives. They will work with state and local partners, as well as other federal agencies, to increase community outreach and develop enforcement strategies.

The Eastern District of Virginia has headquarters in Alexandria and divisions in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.

The initiative aligns with violent-crime strategies announced nationally by the Justice Department in May.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash
Sen. Mark Warner addresses the media, concerned citizens at Charlottesville Post Office on...
Sen. Warner demands answers from USPS on mail delays in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam has granted a posthumous pardon to 7 Black men from Martinsville...
‘This is about righting wrongs’: Va. governor grants posthumous pardon to the ‘Martinsville 7’
Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
Richmond crews say fire that killed 2 started in living room
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
‘Youth, Blue, and U’ premieres short film, sparks dialogue between community and police
‘Youth, Blue, and U’ premieres short film, sparks dialogue between community and police