Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Family of missing Fluvanna Co. man offering $20K reward

Robert Lee Hourihan (FILE)
Robert Lee Hourihan (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The parents of Robert Lee Hourihan are offering of a reward of up to $20,000 for info on the whereabouts of his remains and/or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his disappearance.

The sheriff’s office says Hourihan was last seen April 08, 2011. His car, a white 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Virginia personalized license plates of “TARAMAE”, was later discovered abandoned in a Target Store parking lot in Maryland on May 28, 2011.

Authorities say foul play is suspected in Hourihan’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000, Major David Wells or Investigator Sean Brennan of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
Police identify husband, wife killed in Louisa County crash

Latest News

Lake Tams at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park.
Staunton prepares for potential flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida
FILE PHOTO
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Augusta County
Animal Connection at IX Art Park
Animal Connection in Charlottesville earns Retailer of the Year award
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest