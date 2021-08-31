Family of missing Fluvanna Co. man offering $20K reward

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The parents of Robert Lee Hourihan are offering of a reward of up to $20,000 for info on the whereabouts of his remains and/or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his disappearance.

The sheriff’s office says Hourihan was last seen April 08, 2011. His car, a white 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Virginia personalized license plates of “TARAMAE”, was later discovered abandoned in a Target Store parking lot in Maryland on May 28, 2011.

Authorities say foul play is suspected in Hourihan’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000, Major David Wells or Investigator Sean Brennan of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.

