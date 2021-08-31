BRHD reports high level of COVID-19 transmission in all of its localities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is reporting a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in all of its localities.

BRHD covers Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa County, and Nelson County.

A chart released by the health district predicts how many people would test positive for COVID-19 over a seven-day period.

“Albemarle County, while it has the most people, it has a pretty large population density, has the lowest case rate among all of our localities. It also has the highest vaccination rate. There’s something to be said about the vaccination rate,” BRHD Incident Command Coordinator Ryan McKay said.

McKay says Nelson Co. is being watched closely. That county has the highest level of transmission compared to the other localities.

“Transmission is happening in Nelson at a higher rate than it has seen throughout the entire pandemic. It’s likely it’s due to social gatherings, schools reopening, masking guidelines being removed, and just more opportunity in Nelson,” McKay said.

McKay says a lot of this has to do with the Delta variant of the virus.

“Delta spreads much more quickly than what we’ve seen before,” he said. “It’s not about the individual, but it’s about the community, it’s about the people they are around, it’s about people who do not have access to the vaccine - anyone under age 12 doesn’t have access yet. While we haven’t seen the same impact on children that we’ve seen in older adults, it impacts their school, it impacts their families.”

The Blue Ridge Health District is urging people to wear a mask indoors in public settings regardless of vaccination status, to get tested for COVID-19 if you develop any symptoms, and to get vaccinated. McKay says this will help stop the spread and prevent this surge from getting worse.

If you would like to find free COVID-19 testing throughout the BRHD, click here.

