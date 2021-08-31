Augusta Health takes on local COVID-19 surge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, and they say it impacts the hospital and community.

They reported two days last week are now the two highest testing days at their testing site. Friday morning, they recorded 95 new positive COVID-19 cases, and Sunday morning, they recorded 118 positive cases.

They says they don’t know if the positive cases were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people, but Dr. Allison Baroco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Augusta Health, says unvaccinated people are much more likely to become ill.

“This morning, we had 45 people admitted with COVID-19, and eight of them were vaccinated, and the rest of them were unvaccinated,” Baroco said.

She says more people need to be vaccinated to end this surge.

“We have a high volume of COVID-19 in our community,” Baroco said. “If you have not been vaccinated and you’re over the age of 12, it’s not too late.”

In response to the recent spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Augusta Health has had to move staff around to redeploy them to help COVID-19 patients.

“We are here to care for everybody with their medical problems. We want to be able to use our staff for all the medical problems. When everybody comes to the hospital with COVID-19, we have to shift a lot of our staffing needs and devote them to COVID-19,” said Baroco.

The hospital announced Monday, August 30, some facilities would be temporarily closed due to the reallocation of resources. They said some elective surgeries requiring inpatient care would also be postponed.

