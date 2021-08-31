Advertise With Us
Animal Connection in Charlottesville earns Retailer of the Year award

Animal Connection at IX Art Park
Animal Connection at IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Animal Connection in IX park won Retailer of the Year over stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The World Pet Association flew them out to Las Vegas to celebrate their achievement.

During the pandemic they started a bakery, a self-service dog wash, and moved locations.

They believe their adaptability through the difficult time is what brought them the award.

“There will be a 5 page spread in the Pet Product News magazine which is seen all over the world and we are asked to be editorial contributors throughout the year,” said Pattie Zeller, Animal Connection owner.

In this magazine they will give product reviews and be featured in articles.

