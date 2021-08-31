Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

134 students disenrolled at Virginia Tech for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccinations

There are 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced 134 students were disenrolled after noncompliance with its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the university, these students did not submit vaccine documentation or receive a medical or religion-backed exemption.

Virginia Tech officials say they do not know whether any of these students were not planning on returning for reasons other than the COVID-19 vaccines.

There are approximately 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
COVID-19
VDH: 766,435 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,842 deaths
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64
FILE PHOTO
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack