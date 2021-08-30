Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Weyers Cave man dies in Charlottesville crash

Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Weyers Cave man has died following a crash at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police say they arrived on scene at 12:55 p.m to find a cement truck had collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 53-year-old man from Weyers Cave, was seriously injured outside his vehicle. He was taken to UVA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department.

